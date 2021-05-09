Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick and YouTube TV: How to watch Local 5 for free

Here's how you can get the latest central Iowa news, weather and sports from WOI from your preferred streaming service.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 News is available to stream broadcast programming on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and YouTube TV.

You can also watch local newscasts and the latest video on the We Are Iowa app.

Here's how to get started.

Roku

Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching the Roku homepage and type in "We Are Iowa".

Fire TV

Search for "We Are Iowa' to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

This option not include ABC network programming

YouTube TV

All Local 5 programming can be watched on YouTubeTV, a subscription service for $64.99/month. if you sign up now, you can get three months for $54.99/month.

You can watch within the YouTube app or through one of a number of the app-supported devices like a Chromecast, Xbox or Playstation.

Hulu's livestreaming subscription is also $64.99/month with Local 5's full broadcast schedule included.

Hulu+ Live TV also offers a $54.99/month plan for three months.

Download the We Are Iowa app

Download the We Are Iowa app: iOS | Android

Tap the "settings" gear in the upper-right corner to turn on notifications. You can customize your alerts and get news you're interested in.

Watch: Setting up notifications in the free We Are Iowa app

Watch Local 5 News online

You can watch Local 5 newscasts as they air through a livestream on your desktop or mobile device.

Open your preferred web browser and enter WeAreIowa.com/Watch into the address bar. Watch live or replay the most recent newscast.

Live Newscast Schedule

Monday-Friday

"Good Morning Iowa": 5-7 a.m.

"Local 5 News Midday": 11-11:45 a.m.

"Iowa Live": 11:45 a.m.-12 p.m.

"Local 5 News at 5": 5-5:30 p.m.

"Local 5 News at 6": 6-6:30 p.m.

"Local 5 News at 9 on CW Iowa 23": 9-9:30 p.m. (CW Iowa 23)

"Local 5 News at 10": 10-10:35 p.m.3

Saturday

"Local 5 News at 6": 6-6:30 p.m.

"Local 5 News at 9 on CW Iowa 23": 9-9:30 p.m. (CW Iowa 23)

"Local 5 News at 10": 10-10:35 p.m.

Sunday

"Local 5 News at 5:30": 5:30-6 p.m.

"Local 5 News at 9 on CW Iowa 23": 9-9:30 p.m. (CW Iowa 23)

"Local 5 News at 10": 10-11 p.m.