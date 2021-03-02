The 2nd Annual Husky Soiree...Soir-antine Edition

Sharon Fife, Chair Board of the Hoover Meredith Learning Community Foundation fundraiser, the Husky Soiree - Soir-antine Edition, explains all the different ways schools and supporters can get involved in this annual event. The deadline for registration for the virtual event has been extended to February 12th. Let HMLCF entertain you and your party guests with the second annual Husky Soiree – virtual edition – The Soirantine! This year’s event will take place at the location of your choice with the people you want to party with! Purchase one virtual ticket per party for just $25! Provide a party meal by choosing an offering from a locally owned or alumni restaurant and make your party official by loading up on Husky Soiree 2021 party gear! Don’t miss the 2nd annual collector’s goblet! There are limited quantities of everything, including restaurant party packs so get registered today!