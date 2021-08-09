"100 minus your age" rule for retirement | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Loren Merkle of Merkle Retirement Planning talks about retirement "Rules" and whether or not they are good advice to follow. Today, Loren addresses the "100 minus your age" rule of investment when retirement planning. Learn about the advantages of having an income plan that is customized for YOU that will address YOUR individual needs instead of a general rule to follow with hopes of a successful outcome. Merkle Retirement Planning has an entire episode dedicated to this topic on their YOU TUBE Channel: Merkle Retirement Planning. Make an appointment for a retirement checkup at www.merkleplan.com