100 Years with Broadlawns Medical Center | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are joined by Broadlawns Medical Center’s President and CEO Anthony B. Coleman and Marketing, Communications and Foundation Director, Melissa Merrifield. We get a blast to the past with stunning black and white photos of when Broadlawns when it was smaller.
Broadlawns is opening a Drake clinic which would help the Drake Community. In the past 2 years they have increased their pediatric services. To reflect that, they are also expanding their pediatric services. Broadlawns has transitioned to the provider of choice. Seeing and serving anyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To Celebrate their 100 Years, they are looking for champions in the community to share their story about Broadlawns.