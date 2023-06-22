100 Years with Broadlawns Medical Center | Paid Content

Learn how Broadlawns is celebrating their 100 years | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are joined by Broadlawns Medical Center’s President and CEO Anthony B. Coleman and Marketing, Communications and Foundation Director, Melissa Merrifield. We get a blast to the past with stunning black and white photos of when Broadlawns when it was smaller.

Broadlawns is opening a Drake clinic which would help the Drake Community. In the past 2 years they have increased their pediatric services. To reflect that, they are also expanding their pediatric services. Broadlawns has transitioned to the provider of choice. Seeing and serving anyone regardless of their ability to pay.