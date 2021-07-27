$1000 to win Food Contest at 2021 Iowa State Fair to benefit Food Bank of Iowa!

Michelle Book, president/CEO of Food Bank of Iowa has details on the success of this past Sunday's Smoke Out Hunger BBQ event. Over 500 supporters helped the Food Bank of Iowa raise enough money this year to provide 209,000 meals for Iowans who are battling food insecurity. Michelle also provided details on a HUGE Food Contest at this year's Iowa State Fair, the $1000 to WIN Food Bank of Iowa Chopped: Hot Dish Edition! Participants will be asked to create a casserole using ONLY the ingredients readily available at the Food Bank of Iowa supported pantries. A handy chart is available that outlines the various components of what chefs will use in creating these hot dishes! All the details can be found at www.foodbankiowa.org