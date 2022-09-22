100th Anniversary of FIRST LIVE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS BROADCAST in country at KFJB Radio in Marshalltown!

Todd Steinkamp, General Manager/Owner-KFJB Radio, talks about the 100 year anniversary of what is credited as the country's 1st LIVE REMOTE BROADCAST OF A HIGH SCHOOL SPORTING EVENT...in Marshalltown, Iowa! Todd tells us the story of how a wire was run three blocks from the main location to the Marshalltown Bobcats' Franklin Field to become the first ON LOCATION REMOTE BROADCAST of a high school sporting event in the country! We learn the back story of how the radio station began and how it's storied history of supporting local continues in the community and how even it's call letters (KFJB) have remained the same for nearly a century! We learn of a proclamation that was handed out a couple weeks ago and how you can now follow along on News Talk 1230 KFJB AM & 93.9 FM & KFJB-TV (You Tube/Twitter/FB) & www.1230KFJB.com