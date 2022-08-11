10th Annual Family Promise Comfort Food Cook Off THIS Sunday!

The 10th Annual Family Promise of Greater Des Moines Comfort Food Cook Off is THIS SUNDAY from 5-7pm at the West Des Moines Christian Church at 4501 Mills Civic Parkway West Des Moines, Iowa. FPGD Board President Nicole Vukelich joined us to talk about the delicious competition! Enjoy samples of several home-cooked dishes and vote for your favorites. All proceeds help support families experiencing homelessness. TICKETS ARE LIMITED so please buy them online for $15 at www.familypromisedm.org.