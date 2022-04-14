144th East High All Alumni Scarlet Celebration is happening Friday May 6, 2022 at the Community Choice Credit Center/Vet's Auditorium in Des Moines! Julie West, EHS Alumni Association Board Member & Marketing Co-Chair, visits to talk about what can be expected at the event. We learn that this is the largest and oldest alumni association in the country that continues to give back to the students each and every year by way of scholarships...this you totaling around 90! Learn how to get tickets to the event and also about their capital campaign, which was interrupted by Covid two years ago. This will be the first IN PERSON Scarlet Celebration since 2019! Please go to www.desmoinesehsalumni.com for more information and tickets to the event!