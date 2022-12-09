1st Annual "Ron Don" Cigar, Bourbon & Brew Bash Fundraiser for RMH Charities of Central Iowa

1st Annual "Ron Don" Cigar, Bourbon & Brew Bash is a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Iowa happening Thursday September 29, 2022 in Adel, IA. Mike Bach & Kevin Wosmansky explain the opportunities to raise money and help out the charities by having a fun-filled evening complete with a "Swag Bag" of goodies for each guest! There is also a raffle opportunity for a collection of fine bourbons that recently went at auction for $9000! Beverage sampling, cigars, heavy hor dourves, auction and raffles will be offered during the event. For complete information go to RMHDesmoines.org