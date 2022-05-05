2021 Greater Des Moines Soapbox Derby Local Champion and Car in studio!

The Greater Des Moines Soapbox Derby Association has several events lined up for 2022 including ROOKIE TRAINING DAY which is happening THIS SATURDAY, May 7th at Ewing Park in Des Moines from 10a-1pm! 2021 GDM Soapbox Derby Stock Division Champion, 8-year old Charlie Larson, joins us in studio with his car, to talk about his win and trip to Akron, Ohio to compete. Adam Larson, Charlie's Dad, says that Rookie Training Day gives kids 7+ years old an opportunity to TRY Soapbox Derby Racing and see if they like it...as they can take a run down the hill in a soapbox derby car provided by the association. Get full information on the history of the Greater Des Moines Soapbox Derby Association and learn about the races coming up in May, June & August at www.dmsoapbox.com on the web or Facebook/dmsoapbox.