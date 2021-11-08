2021 Hubbell Extreme Build for Easterseals Iowa

Sherri Nielsen-President/CEO of Easterseals Iowa & Rick Tollakson-President/CEO of Hubbell Realty Company discuss 2021 Extreme Build for Easterseals Iowa. The Extreme Build Care for Kids is taking place September 10-17, 2021 building Easterseals Iowa a brand new Child Development Center expanding capacity for integrated childcare from 60 to 120 children. It was also mentioned that there is still time to help by volunteering at www.hubbellextremecareforkids.com. You can also follow their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/HubbellExtremeCareforKids for updates on the project and to learn more about the Child Development Center's unique programming.