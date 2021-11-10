2021 IMT Des Moines Marathon Medal Reveal

The IMT Des Moines Marathon events are happening THIS WEEKEND, October 16 & 17, 2021, in Des Moines. Chris Burch, Director of racing and events/IMT Des Moines Marathon, shows us the 20th Anniversary 2021 IMT DSM Marathon medal/design that will be awarded to the participants who complete events. Finishers in all races receive a medal featuring the new designs this year from Ashworth Awards (Boston) based on original artwork from Sayles Design (Des Moines). Participants in the 5-Mile Combo will receive an additional keychain charm… to showcase a weekend of achievement in Des Moines. There are events you can STILL SIGN UP for INCLUDING the MercyOne 5-Mile Run & 1-Mile Walk that will happen around Principal Park on Saturday! Register to volunteer and get additional information about all the activities by going to desmoinesmarathon.com.