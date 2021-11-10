The IMT Des Moines Marathon events are happening THIS WEEKEND, October 16 & 17, 2021, in Des Moines. Chris Burch, Director of racing and events/IMT Des Moines Marathon, shows us the 20th Anniversary 2021 IMT DSM Marathon medal/design that will be awarded to the participants who complete events. Finishers in all races receive a medal featuring the new designs this year from Ashworth Awards (Boston) based on original artwork from Sayles Design (Des Moines). Participants in the 5-Mile Combo will receive an additional keychain charm… to showcase a weekend of achievement in Des Moines. There are events you can STILL SIGN UP for INCLUDING the MercyOne 5-Mile Run & 1-Mile Walk that will happen around Principal Park on Saturday! Register to volunteer and get additional information about all the activities by going to desmoinesmarathon.com.
2021 IMT Des Moines Marathon Medal Reveal
