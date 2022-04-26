2022 Pella Tulip Time Festival Queen and her Court | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | The 2022 Pella Tulip Time Festival is happening Thursday, Friday and Saturday May 5-7, 2022 in and around Pella, Iowa. The 2022 Queen, Sarah Gritters, and her Court: Emily Buckingham, Kelly Dykema, Ashley Uitermarkt & Trinity Vos have details on some of the fun events that surround this yearly festival. Learn about the two parades per day, the tulips, the fantastic food, great historical sites to behold and the costumes that you will see throughout the three day gathering. See the complete schedule of events at www.pellahistorical.org and click on TULIP TIME!