2022 ZOO BREW at Blank Park Zoo Dates and Bands Revealed!

Teagan Roberts, Blank Park Zoo, visits with "Mater & Lightning" the Ambassador Hermit Crabs from the education department! We find out where we can find hermit crabs and how they trade up to larger shells when they get too big for the shell they are currently using! We also see HOW FAST they can move...at least Mater! We then reveal the dates and bands for the 2022 season of Zoo Brew at the Blank Park Zoo! Select Wednesday nights in June, July & August we will welcome adults to the zoo for an afterhours event that has become a tradition in Central Iowa! Live music will be performed inside the Holmes Foster Event Center! In the event of severe weather, alternate dates have been saved and are posted on Facebook. There will also be Halloween and Holiday Zoo Brews with information coming soon! Watch the Zoo Brew at Blank Park Zoo FB page for the announcement of tickets going on sale! Here are the dates and bands who will be performing!