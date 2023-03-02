2023 Believe For It Gala

Nikki Hauck, President & CEO of Calvin Community, visits to tell us about the

Believe For It Gala – an event that raises money for the Calvin CARES fund, which ensures that no senior resident will be asked to leave Calvin Community if they experience financial hardships. This keeps seniors housed during an extremely vulnerable time in their lives. Believe For It Gala takes place February 9, 2023, at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. The Keynote Speaker will be Dr. Richard Deming, medical director of MercyOne Cancer Center and founder of Above + Beyond Cancer. Entertainment will be provided by the Dueling Fiddles.

The event is a fundraiser for the Calvin CARES fund, which provides charitable care to senior residents who experience serious financial hardship. Through the Calvin CARES fund, no senior is asked to leave Calvin Community due to exhausted financial resources. In 2022 alone, the fund provided $700,000 in charitable care. Donations to the funds can be made at www.calvincommunity.org