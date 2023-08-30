Daryl Metzgar and Christina McCleary are here to talk about the upcoming 2023 Des Moines Concours d’Elegance. It’s a premier automotive exhibition held at the internationally recognized John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park in downtown Des Moines. The Concours presents an exhibition of 12 classes of vintage and classic motor vehicles, selected to celebrate the fine art, design evolution and amazing innovations of motor vehicles through the years, as well as the talented designers and engineers who created them. This exhibition is a free event.