2023 Des Moines Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Chantelle Cadek joins us to talk about the upcoming 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's in Des Moines. This is their first walk with the second one taking place in Ames, Iowa. Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support, and research. All you have to do to participate is register for your local walk. Start or join a team and invite others to walk with you.