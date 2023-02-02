2023 Heart Ball with the AHA

The Heart Ball returns during the Heart Month

The Heart Ball is one of greater Des Moines’s best community events and this year’s campaign will focus on a priority issue that is critical to improving and saving lives within our community; blood pressure and driving longer, healthier lives through CPR. The AHA is a relentless force and is invested in community health, innovative research, and bold initiatives that save and improve lives and continues to raise needed funds to enable groundbreaking advancements.

This year's experience is a 70's-themed celebration titled "Groove is in the Heart," inspired by the song 'Stayin' Alive' by the Bee Gees. The song is a popular tune to recite when performing Hands-Only CPR due to its tempo of 100-120 beats per minute. The evening event includes a plated dinner, silent auction, live auction, an inspiring survivor story and an after party with 70's-themed music.