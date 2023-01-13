2023 Home & Remodeling Show THIS WEEKEND at the Iowa State Fairgrounds | Paid Content

Paid Content | The 2023 Home & Remodeling Show presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Des Moines is THIS WEEKEND, January 13-15th, at the Iowa State Fairgrounds Jacobson Building. Parking and Admission are FREE! Dan Knoup, Executive Director of the HBA and Jeff Ellis, President of First Call & President of the HBA discuss the variety of venders that you can visit to help you prepare for your next project. We also learn about "The House That She Built" organization that will be at the show building panels that will be used in a future project here in the Des Moines area. Show times are Friday 12p-5p, Saturday 9a-6p and Sunday 10-4p. Get complete information, including a digital guide, by visiting www.DSMHBA.com