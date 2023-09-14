2023 HomeShowExpo | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are out in Urbandale with Dan Knoup, the Executive Officer with the Home Builders Association of Greater Des Moines to talk about the 2023 HomeShowExpo. This event starts off Saturday, September 16th and spans to Sunday, October 1st and is open on specific days of the week. The neighborhood and the setting are picture perfect. This year’s homes are bigger and offer so much more. That side of town is booming with the many amenities it has to offer such as the city park, makes families want to move out there.

This Expo has six different homes made by six different builders. These houses start at 1.2 million, these are not the average house you’d see on a Sunday morning open house. Everyone is welcome to walk around and see these homes. Most people come to get ideas and to be inspired. 90% of people are remodeling their homes and this is the perfect time to get an idea and learn how to implement them to your needs. Crazy thing is that five of the six homes have a golf simulator in them. This is all thanks to the builders and sponsor for helping make this HomeShowExpo happen.