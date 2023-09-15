2023 Team Blue Prostate Cancer Run

Team Blue is hosting the 2023 Blue Believers Run/Walk. Andre Allen joins us in the studio to talk all about the upcoming event. This run is to bring awareness to those affected by prostate cancer and to have Iowans participate in the various walks/runs. There will be different walks/runs to participate in. Participants can choose to do the 5k Run/walk, 1 mile walk, and the Junior Believers Run. The meet-up will be at Principal Park and people will be able to enjoy live music and food.