2nd Annual Beaverdale Car Show will benefit Oakridge Neighborhood

Les Mwirichia (Mr. Les) stops by to talk about the 2nd Annual Beaverdale Car Show happening Saturday August 27th at Franklin Junior High Event Center parking lot from 10a-2p. This community event is to celebrate and recognize the business and community of the Beaverdale neighborhood. All neighbors are invited and welcome to be part of this fun event. All types of vehicles are welcome and the Oakridge Neighborhood will benefit from participation! Registration for the Car Show begins Aug 8th. Get all the information by visiting their Facebook Page at Facebook/2ndAnnualBeaverdaleCarShow