$300k out-of-pocket for Healthcare in Retirement? | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | The latest study show retirees can plan to spend $300,000 in healthcare out-of-pocket during retirement and, that DOES NOT INCLUDE LONG TERM CARE! Loren Merkle from Merkle Retirement Planning explains these overall costs discusses how to strategize for them with the proper retirement plan. There is way that can save for future healthcare tax free and then utilize the money, when needed for those costs, without a tax as well! Loren also mentions the Complimentary "Night at the Movies" Workshop that is being offered next Tuesday (7/29) in Ankeny which will address this option and then sit back and enjoy the movie "Field Of Dreams" For more information go to www.merkleplan.com