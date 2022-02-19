3rd Annual Husky Soiree-Together Again...Saturday February 19, 2022!

The 3rd Annual Husky Soiree-Together Again event is on for February 19, 2022 at the Franklin Event Center in Des Moines! The Hoover-Meredith Learning Community Foundation puts on this festive gathering to raise money for projects at six area schools in Des Moines. The goal is to raise $30,000 for Hillis, Monroe, Moore, Samuelson, Meredith, and Hoover schools. This year's event will be IN PERSON but, also has a virtual option as well. The event will be catered by our friend Joni Bell and Great Caterers of Iowa so you know the food will be AWESOME! If you choose to join us virtually, you also have an option to PICK UP the same food being served that night of the event and enjoy it while watching the program from the privacy of your own home!