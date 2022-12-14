$500 Red Tag Bonus Cash and NEW VEHICLES on the lots at Karl Auto Group | Paid Content

Paid Content | Bret Moyer, General Manager-Karl Chevrolet, is excited to talk about NEW VEHICLES on the lots at the Karl Auto Group! Learn about $500 Red Tag Bonus Cash at the Chevrolet dealerships. 15 Jeep Gladiators on the lot in Marshalltown and more new vehicles coming in every day at all locations! Remember the Karl Guarantee, they will NEVER sell over MSRP on ANY new vehicle, even the special orders! If you are looking for quality pre-owned, you can select from over 450 vehicles! If you are looking to SELL your vehicle, learn about the Simple, Safe & Secure way you can sell and get a check on the spot! For more information visit any of the locations or www.karlauto.com