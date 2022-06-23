5000+ Vehicles expected for the GOOD GUYS Car Show at the Iowa State Fairgrounds | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Stephanie Schoennagel, Marketing Manager-Goodguys, says they are expecting a record crowd this year with over 5000 vehicles expected for this Year for the 31st Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals presented by BASF at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines. This year's event includes:
- Burnout competition
- Twilight cruise down historic Grand Ave.
- Autocross racing action featuring the “Optima Batteries Duel In Des Moines Shootout”
- Iowa RC Addicts - remote control cars and trucks demo
- Central Iowa Railroad Club miniature train museum
- Kids Zone including FREE model "Make and Take" plus arts and crafts
- Nitro Thunderfest Dragster Exhibition presented by Summit Racing
- Live entertainment and a variety of food trucks
- Huge swap meet with memorabilia, vintage parts and accessories
- Cars-4-Sale Corral
- Friday night parking lot party
- Saturday night fireworks extravaganza
Friday, July 1, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, July 3, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
