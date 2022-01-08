$86,000 Raised at Food Bank of Iowa's "Smoke Out Hunger" event!

The 7th Annual Food Bank of Iowa Smoke Out Hunger sponsored by Nationwide was a HUGE SUCCESS! Michelle Book, CEO-Food Bank of Iowa, says $86,000 was raised as a result the event Sunday during midday at Cowles Commons in Des Moines. BBQ vendors, dessert venders, beverage companies, a balloon artist, sponsor tents as well as Randy Burk and the Prisoners with Blues Legend Bob Pace entertained the crowd on a perfect day! One in seven working families here in Iowa struggle to make ends meet and the services of the Food Bank of Iowa are vital for the wellbeing of our communities. Learn more at www.foodbankiowa.org