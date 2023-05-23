A Busy Week in Town with Catch Des Moines

Check out what’s happening in Central Iowa

Alex Wilson joins us today to talk about the many events happening in town. A busy week for just about everyone to get involved.

The National Veterans Golden Age Games are going on in Greater Des Moines, now through Thursday. Veterans ages 55 and older are competing in more than a dozen events including air rifle, cycling, pickleball, powerwalk, and track and field.

Spectators are free to attend.

Spend your Thursday evening at Jasper Winery for their Summer Concert Series.

The featured band is The Schmidt Brothers. Bring blankets or chairs to sit outside and enjoy burgers, brats, or food from a food truck. The event is free to attend and runs from 6 – 9 p.m.

CelebrAsian returns to Western Gateway Park this Friday and Saturday. Explore more than a dozen Asian villages and try authentic Asian food, engage in educational activities, and see live cultural entertainment. You can also learn about history, food, sports, and martial arts. CelebrAsian is free to attend. Stop by from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. both days.

Catch the Iowa Barnstormers in action at home at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday.

They will be taking on the Sioux Falls Storm. Kickoff is at 7:05 p.m. Tickets start at $19.