A Check-in with the Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content

Paid Content | Julia Bingham joins us via Zoom at the Critter Corner. They have 5 of the new animals out roaming around in their pens. There are two hedge hogs and 3 chickens out. The hedge hogs’ names are Cookie and Fig. The Chickens names are Henrietta, Soufflé, and Éclair. Critter Corner is an opportunity to see the ambassador animals. They live behind the scenes and spend their days traveling to visit and educate people. The Ambassador animals do get to come out to the Corner to play and exercise.