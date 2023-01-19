A few things to Catch in Des Moines this week!

Alex Wilson, PR & Communications Director-Catch Des Moines,stops by to talk about a few events happening in the Des Moines area this week! Parents can enjoy a few hours of free time while the Blank Park Zoo entertains your kids ages 4-10 years old with Kid's Night Out Friday! The Iowa Wild hockey team is back in town Friday and Saturday nights at Wells Fargo Arena. Collision of Rhythm is a musical experience at The Des Moines Civic Center this Saturday. And, Winter Wine & Dine Week starts this Sunday! We also learn how you can get a hard copy of the Catch Des Moines Visitor's Guide. Get details on all these events and more at www.catchdesmoines.com