A Friendly Visit with the ARL

Learn about the upcoming events hosted by the ARL

Sam Despotovich is here with a little friend. Anubis is a dark chocolate Labrador mix. He’s eight months old. Super active and love treats.

The ARL has a few upcoming events. Sunday July 30th at the Surety Hotel, the ARL is hosting Yappy Hour. Humans will be able to purchase drinks from Surety’s bar featuring a Tito’s cocktail – the Rhubarb Rover and proceeds from every purchase of this drink will go back to the pets in their care. There will be raffle prizes, Frost Paws 7 Bomb pops, and other ARL retail items. This event is free to attend, and all proceeds go back to the ARL.

Dogs Days of Summer is back Tuesday, August 1st at Principal Park. Bring your best fur-end to the Iowa Cubs Baseball game vs. the Toledo Mud Hens. Dogs attend free with a paid human admission. 100% of the proceeds from tickets sold through the ARL is donated back to the pets in their care.