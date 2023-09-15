A Friendly Visit with the ARL

Sam Nunez is here with Chloe, a two-year-old American Pitbull Terrier. Chloe has a lot of energy and loves receiving treats. She was quite curious. The perfect home for would be someone with a big yard, someone who can match the same energy as her. Chloe can be found at the main ARL location. Swing out to the main location.

The ARL is hosting the Main Squeeze Photoshoot this Sunday, September 17th at bailey’s Ball Park. Get a cute photo of your dog (or you and your dog) at our lemonade stand. Enjoy a refreshing glass of lemonade and treats for you and your pet. Reserve your photo session online at ARL-iowa.org/lemonade. There will be an Adoption event with a bunch of furry friends at Jordan Creek Mall outside by the lake this Saturday, September 16th. Mark your calendars for The Mane event Thursday, October 19th. It’s the ARL’s biggest horse event of the year for an opportunity to celebrate adoptable barn pets, hear their stories, and look at the ARL's programs.