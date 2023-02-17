A Friendly Visit with the ARL

Kathry Vry and Pitato joins us today to talk about some events going on with the ARL

Kathryn Vry bring a chunky little buddy to visit us today. His name is Pitato and he's 3 year old American Pit Bull Terrier. He's very friendly and curious.

The ARL of Iowa is has a bunch of fun things coming up.

This Saturday they are holding Doxie Dash at the Bucaneers Arena. Tickets for the race are $20. Reserve your spot and guarantee a slot in the Doxie Dash to watch the little furry friends compete.

The Raise Your Paw Basket party is coming up this February 23. It's Free to attend with a donation of a basket. Enjoy free drinks, pizza and lots of fun. RSVP online.

Finally the ARL has Opening in March for training classes. you can secure a spot on March 9th, 12th, and 18th. Its $125 for a class and you'll learn tons of new skills.