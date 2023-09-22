A Friendly Visit with the ARL

Learn all about the events hosted by the ARL

Josh Fiala joins us with Kesh. Kesh is super motivated and energetic. He is a Pitbull mix by the size of his build. He can be found at their main location.

There are three upcoming vaccine clinics where we will be offering vaccines, microchips, and physical exams for local area dog and cats whose owners are struggling financially. The cost is $30 per pet.

September 25th from 2:30-5:30pm at ARL Animal Services

October 7th from 9-12pm at Park Fair Mall

November 4 from 9-12pm at Des Moines Fire Department - Maintenance and Training Building – Dog only

For more information visit: ARL-Iowa.org/Vaccine

Join the ARL at Principal Park for the Blue Believers Run and Walk! They will be at Principal Park on Saturday September 23rd from 9:30am - 11:30am, plus we will have adoptable animals that are ready to find their new home. Come support Prostate Cancer Awareness and cuddle some adorable pets at the same time! Visit ARL-Iowa.org/Events for more information.