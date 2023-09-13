A Friendly Visit with the Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content

Paid Content | Nikki Dunbar is here with a little special Ambassador Animal. Ima is an 11-year-old Hognose Snake. She is a Western Hognose Snake, and this species is found in north America. They call the prairie environment their home. They spend most of their time on the ground or burrowed under the ground. They are called hognose because of their scale on their snout to help them dig. They are considered venomous, but their venom is not strong enough to affect humans. They are an important part of the food chain and ecosystem.