A Friendly Visit with the Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content

Paid Content | Jessica Shellhorn joins us in studio today to talk about Oscar the Porcupine. Oscar is native to North America. He can be found in places like Minnesota, Montana, and parts of Canada. Their habitat tends to be woodland areas. They can climb trees. Porcupines have big claws on both front and back paws. They can’t see the best, so they use their tails to feel when maneuvering backwards or going down a tree. Porcupines are part of the rodent family along with mice, and squirrels. They have large incisors; they eat a lot and chew on things to ware down their teeth since they never stop growing. They are covered in quills. A misconception is that they can shoots their quills. They can’t shoot their quills, but they do get caught onto other animals when they get too close. Porcupines can “puff” up to be more intimidating to predators. Their quills can grow around 2-3 inches long.