A Lesson in Peripheral Neuropathy with Vero Neuropathy | Paid Content

Other causes can be physical injuries – trauma from a car accident, sports injury, surgery, or even a fall (like from a ladder) can have an impact on nerves by either compressing or crushing the nerves. Vascular or blood supply issues where the oxygen supply to the nerves is significantly reduced. Things like high blood pressure, smoking, and diabetes can cause blood vessels to narrow. Systemic autoimmune diseases where the body attacks itself. This can be a result of an infection that triggers this kind of response. Hormone imbalances can disrupt some body processes in which tissues swell and cause pressure on nerves. Kidney and liver disorders can lead to dialysis which can result in neuropathy. Vitamin insufficiencies because of poor nutrition, alcoholism, exposure to toxins. A deficiency in B12 or an excess of B6 are a couple of vitamin-related causes. Even some medications can cause neuropathy. Some cancers and tumors. For example, a tumor can grow and compress surrounding tissues and nerves. Chemotherapy drugs – about 30-40% of people who undergo chemotherapy develop neuropathy. And those who go through radiation therapy can experience nerve damage long after the treatment has ended. Infections that damage nerve tissue, such as chickenpox and shingles, West Nile virus, Lyme disease carried by ticks, and HIV (about 30% of people with HIV develop neuropathy). Finally, even genetics can play a part in someone getting neuropathy, but it is rare.