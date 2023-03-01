A Lesson on Trains in Iowa

Jeff Stein zooms in to talk about the history of trains in Iowa

When Iowa became a state in 1846, it had no railroads. That was not for lack of trying, though. Railroads were becoming common in Eastern states, and Western migration required continuing rail lines through the middle part of the continent.

The first railroad actually built in the state ran westward from Davenport to the state capital, Iowa City. A separate branch line would run from Wilton to Muscatine. But it was a large project. Ground for the railroad line was broken in Davenport on September 1st, 1853 by the Mississippi and Missouri Railroad Company, which agreed to complete the route to Iowa City by New Year's Day 1856, a little more than two years later.

The company had asked Congress for a grant of land, but because of past bad experiences with other companies, Congress refused. So the railroad company went ahead without government assistance. The first train pulled in to Muscatine in November of 1855, but it would be hard to get the railroad completed to Iowa City by the deadline. Iowa City residents, eager to be connected with the eastern half of the country, helped out. Huge bonfires were built to keep workmen warm and to provide light at night to allow work to continue well past sundown.