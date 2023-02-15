A Little Critter Visits from the Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content

Paid Content | Jessica Shellhorn stops by with a little friend named Niall. He is a plated lizard, they are native to Africa. They are an omnivore and fun fact is that there's not a lot of information on them as they aren't a well studied animal. They are are called plated lizards because of their hard armored "scales" which they use for defense and they will also tend to hide between rocks if predators are near.
The Blank Park Zoo is hosting Discover the Wild Days February 19th. The topic for that day is Cranes. This is where you can see and learn about that specific animal.
Another Event that is happening is Wine & Canvas on March 5th. This event is for 21+ and it includes participation in the class, your very own masterpiece to take home AND your first glass of wine. Additional wine will be available for purchase..