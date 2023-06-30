A Weekly Visit with the ARL

Check out what the ARL are up to for the Month of July

We are joined by Kathryn Vry and Trev. Trev is a total bro. Super active and stays busy. He’s around one years old. He could use a little extra training. If you want to visit Trev, head on over to the ARL Main location.

Hot Fur Summer is in it’s final days. Adopt a dog or puppy for half the regular adoption price. With 80+ dogs and puppies available right ow, come meet your new family member!

Yappy hour at Confluence Brewery Company is happing tonight. Come, sit, stay, and have a drink! Join the ARL for this dog friendly event that includes a special beer release.