A Weekly Visit with the ARL

We are joined by Kathryn Vry and Trev. Trev is a total bro. Super active and stays busy. He’s around one years old. He could use a little extra training. If you want to visit Trev, head on over to the ARL Main location.
Hot Fur Summer is in it’s final days. Adopt a dog or puppy for half the regular adoption price. With 80+ dogs and puppies available right ow, come meet your new family member!
Yappy hour at Confluence Brewery Company is happing tonight. Come, sit, stay, and have a drink! Join the ARL for this dog friendly event that includes a special beer release.
Training classes are going to be available again. Puppy Kindergarten starts July 6th. This Class helps puppies start off on the right paw using positive reinforcement techniques. Adopters get a discount!