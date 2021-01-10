ABLE UP IOWA helping people with disabilities do things they love | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Able Up Iowa helps people of all abilities become independent by providing solutions to financial needs and empowering them to achieve their financial goals. Able Up Iowa helps Iowans with disabilities acquire assistive technology. Assistive technology is any product, equipment, system, or accommodation that enhances learning, working, and daily living for persons with disabilities. Anna Magnusson, Executive Director of Able Up Iowa, gives us several incredible examples of things that they have been able to help with including therapy animals and even the ability for someone to participate in motorsports! Learn more about this amazing organization by going to www.ableupiowa.org