Above + Beyond Cancer Celebrate! Luncheon THIS Tuesday

World renown Oncologist Dr. Richard Deming, founder of Above + Beyond Cancer talks about the annual Above + Beyond Celebrate! Luncheon Tuesday, November 16, at the Downtown Des Moines Hilton Hotel, from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Dr. Deming explains the incredible mission of Above + Beyond Cancer, the growth of the Optimal Living Programs that have developed over the years and how you can attend this special event. This program is for cancer patients, survivors and caregivers and is designed to elevate those touched by cancer to help create a healthier world. Get information how how to attend the luncheon and hear some inspirational stories, help celebrate accomplishments and get a hint at Dr. Deming/Above + Beyond Cancer's next Transformational Journey by going to www.aboveandbeyondcancer.org This event serves as a key funder for the organization’s Optimal Living Programs.