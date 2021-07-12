Accidents involving a Semi-Truck requires additional information | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | People may not realize that if you are involved in an accident with a semi-truck there is information you need to collect quickly and it is very different from a regular car accident involving two cars. Attorney Kim Baer explains the 5 KEY THINGS that need to be done if you are involved in this type of fender bender and how to best gather the required information. These type of accidents should involve someone who has experience and training with Semi-Truck Accidents law. Contact the Baer Law Office at