Achieve Brighter and Whiter Teeth with Powerswabs | Paid Content

Paid Content | Achieve whiter and brighter teeth with Powerswabs. This product works in 5 minutes, it is clinically proven to whiten teeth an average of 2 shades in 5 minutes and 6 shades in 7 days. This product works to lift stains off caps, crowns and veneers. There is no mess or fuss for using this product and minimal sensitivity and no unpleasant taste. Having whiter teeth doesn't just boost confidence, it can help you look younger. Take advantage of Power Swabs amazing 50% off 4th of July Special with free shipping and a bonus quick stick.