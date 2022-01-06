Addax Calves on exhibit and first Zoo Brew of 2022 next Wednesday at Blank Park Zoo!

Mirelle Goetz, a member of the large mammal team at the Blank Park Zoo, talks about the Addax calves born a couple months ago and you can now see on exhibit. in the Giraffe/Addax area! Mirelle talks about how RARE these animals are and why it is so important to breed them to repopulate the species. We also learn about the first ZOO BREW of the season, NEXT WEDNESDAY starting at 5:30pm! The musical artist is one Central Iowa's favorite bands...Standing Hampton! Go to www.blankparkzoo.com for more information on everything going on at the Blank Park Zoo!