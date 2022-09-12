Adopt "Newt" this weekend for only $25 during ARL Home for the Holidays Adoption Event

Jessie Phillips, Director of Development & Communications at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa visits with NEWT, a 3-year old Australian Shepherd, that can get into a home for only $25 during Home for the Holidays Adoption Event Friday December 9th through Sunday December 11th. $25 adoption fee for all cats and dogs 6 months and older. Give a gift to a pet in need this holiday season with the Tree of Life. The Tree of Life is an opportunity to leave gifts for homeless pets and help supply the shelter with items the animals depend on daily. Choose an item from our wish list and put it under the tree at one of our drop-off locations in the Des Moines metro area.
Items needed are Kitten Milk Replacement/Puppy Milk Replacement, blankets, towels, easy cheese, cat carriers, timothy hay, etc. Get more information at ARL-Iowa.org/TreeOfLife. And, a reminder that the Pet Food Pantry is available for those who need food for their pets. The next Pet Food Pantry pickup will be Wednesday December 14th from 2:00-3:30 pm at ARL Animal Services 1615 SE 14th Street Des Moines. Get more information about the Animal Rescue League of Iowa at www.arl-iowa.org