Adopt your BOO (part 2) & Trick and Treat at the ARL of Iowa THIS Halloween Weekend!

We CELEBRATE NATIONAL CAT DAY at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa with CAT McAuliffe, TheraPets Coordinator and Cricket, the six year old CAT that is looking for a forever home. We also learn about ADOPT YOUR BOO...Part 2 happening this weekend where you can name your price when selecting cats, kittens and dogs (6 months and older). You can also come out to ARL Main on Saturday afternoon for some fun from 2-4pm with the 5th Annual Trick AND Treat event where your doggie gets a treat by doing a trick! There will be a photo booth and treats for little kids that come out as well! Cat then talks about the TheraPet Training Workshop happening NEXT Saturday, November 6, 2021 for those interested in learning about having YOUR PET become a TheraPet! www.arl-iowa.org for more information!