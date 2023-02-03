After School Arts Program benefits from Variety-the Children's Charity support | Paid Content

Paid Content | The After School Art Program brings the arts to kids that would otherwise not have access to the powerful enrichment that the arts provide. Michelle Bolton King, Executive Director, explains some of the many activities that kids in the Des Moines area have access to due to the support of Variety-the Children's Charity. See the smiles and surprises on the faces of kids who have a chance to experience what the arts are all about, at no cost to the students! By giving to Variety-the Children's Charity, you help organizations like ASAP thrive and provide support for kids right here in Iowa! www.varietyiowa.com Learn about ASAP at www.ASAP-dsm.org