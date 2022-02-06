"Aging at Home" with help from the Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Danny Akright, Director of Communications-Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity, talks about how they help older Iowan's stay in their own homes with programs such as Rock The Block. GDM Habitat for Humanity can help older Americans "Age at Home" by installing ramps to help get in and out of the house, grab bars to help them stand up and tub cuts to allow them to get in and out of the bathtub or shower more easily. These modifications can help those aging in place to live in their homes for as long as possible, maintaining independence and their life as normal as possible. www.gdmhabitat.org