AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue & Transport talks about changes to the Puppy Bowl this year

AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue & Transport is involved in this year's Puppy Bowl, but in a Covid-Safe different way. Amy Heinz explains the changes to the dogs being used this year. Also, they have recently been involved in a 52 dog rescue from out of state. And, a Palentine's Day (Feb 13th) fundraiser that could mean new beds for pets!
